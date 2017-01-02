Slick roadways reported in central, western Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Authorities have reported icy pavement and some accidents on several central and western Nebraska highways.

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers handled wrecks and helped people whose vehicles slid off Interstate 80 between Maxwell and Sutherland on Monday morning. Slick pavement also was reported on Nebraska Highway 40 near Oconto, U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska highways 92 and 61 near Ogallala, Nebraska Highway 2 near Thedford and east and west of Alliance, U.S. Highway 83 north of North Platte and Nebraska Highway 71 in the northwest corner of the Panhandle. It's unclear how many people have been injured. No fatalities have been reported.