Slick roadways reported in central, western Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Slick roadways reported in central, western Nebraska

Slick roadways reported in central, western Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       Authorities have reported icy pavement and some accidents on several central and western Nebraska highways.
        The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers handled wrecks and helped people whose vehicles slid off Interstate 80 between Maxwell and Sutherland on Monday morning. Slick pavement also was reported on Nebraska Highway 40 near Oconto, U.S. Highway 26 and Nebraska highways 92 and 61 near Ogallala, Nebraska Highway 2 near Thedford and east and west of Alliance, U.S. Highway 83 north of North Platte and Nebraska Highway 71 in the northwest corner of the Panhandle. It's unclear how many people have been injured. No fatalities have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.