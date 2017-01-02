Man fatally injured in Knox County crash, authorities say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man fatally injured in Knox County crash, authorities say

       NIOBRARA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a Crofton man has been fatally injured in a Knox County crash.
    The Norfolk Daily News reports that  the accident occurred early Monday morning on Nebraska Highway 12. The Nebraska State Patrol says 55-year-old Kevin Jones was headed east when he lost control of his vehicle. It rolled down an embankment and landed on its top.
    The patrol says Jones was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Information from: Norfolk Daily News

