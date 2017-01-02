Man charged with woman's crash death in Nebraska Panhandle

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

MINATARE, Neb. (AP) - A Bayard man has been charged with the crash death of an Alliance woman.

Court records say 29-year-old Trevor Teichroeb is due in court Jan. 13 to face a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could speak for Teichroeb.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 68-year-old Barbara Fritzler was fatally injured Oct. 18 while waiting for a pilot car at a construction site on U.S. Highway 26, about a mile and a half east of Minatare. The patrol says Teichroeb's pickup rammed into the rear of Fritzler's car, knocking it into a vehicle ahead of hers.