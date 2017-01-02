Time Set for Sunday's Nebraska-Northwestern game

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that the Nebraska’s men’s basketball game against Northwestern this Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena will tip off at 1:15 p.m. (CT). The game had been listed as TBA because the TV schedule for that day was not set until the NFL Playoff games were announced.

The Huskers are 8-6 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play following road wins at No. 16 Indiana and at Maryland last week.