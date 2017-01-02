Tai Webster named Big Ten Co-Player of Week

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-University of Nebraska guard Tai Webster was honored Monday afternoon, as he was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week following the Huskers’ road wins over No. 16 Indiana and Maryland last week.

Webster averaged 19.5 points on 52 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game as the Huskers opened conference play 2-0 for the first time since 2005-06 and won their first two conference road games since the 1979-80 campaign.

Today’s honor marked the first of Webster’s career and the first time a Husker has won the Big Ten’s weekly honor since Shavon Shields won on March 10, 2014.

Webster keyed the Huskers’ comeback at Maryland, scoring seven of his team-high 17 points in the final 2:32, including the go-ahead basket with 31.2 seconds left, as Nebraska scored the final 14 points in a 67-65 win. Webster finished with 18 points and five assists, in handing Maryland their second Big Ten home loss in three seasons.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Auckland, New Zealand, picked up his sixth 20-point game of the season at No. 16 Indiana on Wednesday, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals, as Nebraska snapped the Hoosiers’ 26-game home win streak.

Webster shared the honor with Minnesota’s Nate Mason, who had 31 points in the Gophers’ win at Purdue on Sunday.

Webster has been solid in guiding a youthful Husker roster, as he comes into the week ranked fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.4 points per game and is in the top-10 of the conference in both steals (1.4 spg) and assists (3.9 apg).