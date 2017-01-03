UPDATE: Suspicious death of Lincoln mother, children in Court's custody

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are still working to determine what caused the death of a 32-year-old woman found dead inside her northeast Lincoln home Monday morning.

According to court documents, police arrived at the home where the woman, her 3 biological children and husband were home.

The woman was unresponsive. Court records say drugs and paraphernalia were inside the home, and were within reach of the three children, whose ages range from 7 to 13 years old.

The children were taken into temporary custody of the Court. The documents did not specify what has happened to the woman's husband.

The investigation is ongoing.



