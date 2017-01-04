Scottsbluff police say woman was homicide victim

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a Scottsbluff apartment was a homicide victim.

Police say the body of 48-year-old Melissa May was found Tuesday morning after officers were dispatched for a welfare check. Officers say May lived at a different apartment in the complex. It's believed she was slain over the weekend.

Investigators say evidence inside the apartment leads them to believe May was killed by someone, but they have not publicly released the information or said how she was killed. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No arrests have been reported.