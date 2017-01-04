Nebraska MBB: Huskers Return Home to Host Iowa on Thursday

Posted By: Sports
GAME 15: VS. IOWA
Date: Thursday, Jan. 5
Time: 8 p.m.
Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2016-17 Record: 8-6, 2-0 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 71-73 (5th year)
Career Record: 354-293 (22nd year)
IOWA HAWKEYES
2016-17 Record: 9-6, 1-1 Big Ten
Head coach: Fran McCaffery
Record at Maryland: 126-92 (7th year)
Career Record: 378-269 (21st year)
BROADCAST INFO
Television: BTN
Online: BTN2Go and on BTN.com
Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
Expert Analysis: Stephen Bardo
Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Expert Analysis: Matt Davison
Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Huskers Return Home to Host Iowa on Thursday
Nebraska looks to continue its hot Big Ten start on Thursday evening, as the Huskers host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A limited number of tickets for Thursday's game are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or by calling NU Athletics Development and Ticketing at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tipoff is set for 8:06 p.m. and the game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes will be carried nationally on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game will also be available online on BTN2Go and BTN.com.
Fans can listen to Thursday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.
The Huskers will look for their first 3-0 conference start in more than four decades following road wins at No. 16 Indiana and at Maryland last week. The Huskers have limited their last two opponents to 39 percent shooting and held both teams below their season scoring averages.
In Sunday's 67-65 win over the Terrapins, NU held Maryland to 35 percent shooting and closed out the win with a 14-0 game-ending run. The play of Ed Morrow and Michael Jacobson put the Huskers in position late while Tai Webster scored seven of his team-high 18 points in the final 2:32 to propel the Huskers into the lead. Jacobson and Morrow both played through foul trouble and combined for 19 points and 16 rebounds against Maryland.
While Morrow has been one of the Big Ten's top rebounding forwards throughout 2016-17 with an average of 8.4 rebounds per game. Jacobson has played better of late, averaging 7.0 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds in Big Ten action.
Iowa (9-6, 1-1 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln as winners of six of their last seven games, including an 86-83 win over Michigan on Sunday. In that game, Peter Jok scored a team-high 25 points to lead three Hawkeyes in double figures. Jok is one of the top players in the Big Ten as the 6-foot-6 guard leads the conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game and is shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
.800 - The Huskers are 4-1 in games decided by five points or less this season following Sunday's win at Maryland. The only loss came at Clemson when the Huskers had two shots to win or tie in the final minute.
1.5 - Thursday's game between the Hawkeyes and Huskers will mark the third straight year the teams have played on January 5.
3.0 - Blocked shots per game for Ed Morrow Jr. over the last four contests, as he is also averaging 9.5 rebounds and 9.5 points per game in that stretch.
7 - Nebraska is 7-1 when hitting at least six 3-pointers and 1-5 when being held to five 3-pointers or less. The only loss came to now-No. 2 UCLA.
12.0 - Nebraska's steals per game in Big Ten play which leads the conference.
15 - Consecutive games in double figures for Tai Webster, dating back to last year's Big Ten Tournament. Prior to this season, his longest streak was four games.
78.3 - Points per game NU has averaged during its three-game win streak. The Huskers are shooting 46 percent from the field in the last three contests. Freshman Isaiah Roby is one of seven Huskers averaging at least 5.0 ppg in that stretch.
SCOUTING IOWA
Iowa comes to Lincoln with a 9-6 record and splitting their first two Big Ten games, including an 86-83 overtime win over Michigan on Sunday. The Hawkeyes were just 3-5 in their first eight games, but have won six of their last contests, including wins over Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Michigan. Iowa is third in the Big Ten in scoring offense at 83.5 points per game and is sixth in 3-point shooting at 37.5 percent. The Hawkeyes replaced four starters from a team that won 22 games and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion Villanova.
Iowa is similar to Maryland in that the Hawkeyes feature one of the Big Ten's top returning players in Peter Jok around a corps of young players. Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring at 22.1 points per game and also tops the Hawkeyes in rebounding at 6.1 per game. Of Iowa's top four scorers, three are freshmen as Tyler Cook is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game despite missing seven games earlier in the season. Cordell Pemsl averages 9.8 points per game while pacing the conference in shooting at 67 percent, while Jordan Bohannon chips in 9.1 points per game following a 17-point, six-assist performance against Michigan.
SERIES HISTORY
The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 18-9 in a series that dates back to 1907. It is NU’s third-oldest series against a Big Ten foe, as only NU’s series with Minnesota and Wisconsin have been around longer. The teams had not met since 1976 before NU joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. Nebraska won two of the first three meetings, including a 64-60 Husker victory where NU overcame a 19-point deficit. Iowa has won the last five matchups, including the only meeting at Pinnacle Bank Arena two seasons ago. Thursday's game is the first of two meetings with Iowa, as the second one will take place on Super Bowl Sunday.
Jan. 5, 2016: Despite a then-career-high 22 points from Tai Webster, Nebraska fell at No. 19 Iowa, 77-66, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Webster hit 7-of-11 shots from the floor, but the Iowa duo of Mike Gesell and Jarrod Uthoff combined for 47 points for the host Hawkeyes. Uthoff carried Iowa with 25 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots while Gesell scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and added 10 assists. The senior guard went 11-of-13 from the foul line, as Iowa went 24-of-32 from the charity stripe, while Nebraska was just 9-for 16 from the line.
Nebraska, which led by as many as 10 in the first half, was done in by a scoring drought which spanned 7:33, as the Hawkeyes erased a 22-19 deficit and took a nine-point lead into the locker room. Nebraska cut the lead to eight points at 52-44 and 10 points on several other occasions, but the Hawkeyes never let the Huskers make it a two-possession game down the stretch.
LAST TIME OUT
Tai Webster finished with 18 points, including a go-ahead layup with 31.2 seconds left, as Nebraska rallied from a 13-point deficit in the last seven minutes to stun Maryland, 67-65, Sunday afternoon.
Webster, who battled foul trouble for most of the second half, keyed the Husker rally, scoring NU’s last seven points in the final 2:32 as Nebraska (8-6, 2-0 Big Ten) scored the last 14 points to hand Maryland just its second home loss in Big Ten play since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.
Nebraska trailed 64-51, but rallied behind the Husker frontcourt, as Ed Morrow Jr. and Michael Jacobson got some timely baskets as the Huskers began whittling away the deficit, as Jacobson’s two free throws with 3:19 left made it a five-point game before Webster took over down the stretch.
Maryland, which was held to 35 percent shooting, missed its last nine shots from the field and committed three turnovers in the final six minutes, giving the Huskers a chance to rally. The Terrapins (13-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had two possessions in the final 30 seconds, but the Husker defense held firm, forcing a turnover on one possession before forcing a pair of Melo Trimble misses in the final 10 seconds.
Webster finished with a team-high 18 points, along with five rebounds and five assists to pace three Huskers in double figures. Glynn Watson Jr. added 17 points and three steals, while Michael Jacobson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, including seven offensive boards.
WORTH NOTING
YOUTH IS SERVED
With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen. Through the first 14 games, 67 percent of NU's minutes and 66 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes.
TAI'S TAKING OVER
Last season, Tai Webster was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, and the 6-foot-4 guard has taken another leap as a senior. Webster comes into the week sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.4 points per game and also chipping in 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
MORROW ENJOYS BREAKOUT SEASON
Sophomore Ed Morrow Jr. has enjoyed a breakout season. One of the "Five Most Improved Players" in the Big Ten by BTN analyst Shon Morris, Morrow has raised his scoring average from 4.1 points to 10.4 points per game on 55 percent shooting, while ranking among the Big Ten leaders with 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Morrow comes into the Iowa game ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, ninth in blocked shots and 14th in field goal percentage.
WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL
Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Iowa game averaging 13.9 points, 2.9 assists and a Big Ten-best 2.2 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.
As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.
TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 8-6 on the season and have played the second-toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 2.
