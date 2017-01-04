Children of family living in U-Haul van taken into state custody

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Two children belonging to a Missouri family have been taken into temporary custody by the state.

Court documents say the children, a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, were "seriously endangered in their surroundings" and that "immediate removal appears necessary for their protection."

The documents say that the children, as well as their parents, were living in a U-Haul van.

According to the documents, the family was driving the van around the country, with the parents looking for work.

The family was staying in the garage of Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln where a third child, a newborn, died overnight on New Year's Eve.