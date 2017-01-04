Lawmakers kick off the 105th Nebraska legislative session - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lawmakers kick off the 105th Nebraska legislative session

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

An exciting day at the Nebraska Capitol building, where 17 new and eight re-elected senators were sworn into the Nebraska legislature. At 10 a.m. sharp Wednesday morning, the 105th Nebraska Legislature came to session.

There's some big items on everyone's mind this year: the budget, the Department of Corrections, and leadership within the legislature are a few that top the list. Lawmakers elected Norfolk Sen. Jim Scheer to replace former speaker Galen Hadley. 
 
"I promise to do my best to bring dignity and honor to this body," Scheer said before the vote. 

He beat Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams 27-22 for the position.
 
"There are great challenges that lay before us, but those challenges also come with great opportunities for us to succeed," he said.

There were some contested standing committee positions. One surprising turnover: North Platte Sen. Mike Groene ousted Lincoln Sen. Roy Baker to become the Chairperson for Education. 
 
"We all understand that the burden of funding for Nebraska's Pre-K-12 public education, along with the community college system, has been laid on the backs of property owners," he said.

It's the first time in a long time a senator as fiscally conservative as Groene has been in the position.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Young kids wow at Rubik's Cube contest

    Young kids wow at Rubik's Cube contest

    Rubik's cube speedsters gathered at Gateway Mall for Go! Calendars, games and toys' first Rubik's Cube tournament. 

    More >>

    Rubik's cube speedsters gathered at Gateway Mall for Go! Calendars, games and toys' first Rubik's Cube tournament. 

    More >>

  • Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.