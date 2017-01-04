Lawmakers kick off the 105th Nebraska legislative session

Posted by: Abigail Wood

An exciting day at the Nebraska Capitol building, where 17 new and eight re-elected senators were sworn into the Nebraska legislature. At 10 a.m. sharp Wednesday morning, the 105th Nebraska Legislature came to session.

There's some big items on everyone's mind this year: the budget, the Department of Corrections, and leadership within the legislature are a few that top the list. Lawmakers elected Norfolk Sen. Jim Scheer to replace former speaker Galen Hadley.



"I promise to do my best to bring dignity and honor to this body," Scheer said before the vote.

He beat Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams 27-22 for the position.



"There are great challenges that lay before us, but those challenges also come with great opportunities for us to succeed," he said.

There were some contested standing committee positions. One surprising turnover: North Platte Sen. Mike Groene ousted Lincoln Sen. Roy Baker to become the Chairperson for Education.



"We all understand that the burden of funding for Nebraska's Pre-K-12 public education, along with the community college system, has been laid on the backs of property owners," he said.

It's the first time in a long time a senator as fiscally conservative as Groene has been in the position.