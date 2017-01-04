A large sale of hotel furniture will be taking place in downtown Lincoln

Posted By: Jason Taylor

jtaylor@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. The Holiday Inn located at 9th and P St. has moved out and is selling all its furniture to the public.

"This is a 238 room hotel and everything has to go. That's a pretty significant property." Said James Long, Project Manger with International Content Liquidations, INC.

The Holiday Inn on 9th and P in downtown Lincoln will be moving to the new 15 story building on 9th and O Street that's projected to open in 2019. So, they are selling all of the furniture from their current property.

"What we're going to do is have a huge garage sale of most of the furnishings. We've got hundreds of chairs, sofa beds, irons, iron boards, desks, chairs, pictures, mirrors," Long said

Jim Long with the International Content Liquidations company says all the items for sale will be in the 5,000 square foot space in the lower level of the current Holiday Inn on 9th and P. He says this is a do it yourself, over the counter retail environment and you need to be there in person.

"Come on down during our open hours. You get to rummage through the pile and pick out the exact one you want, make your best deal and take it on home," Long said

Long says you will have to load and take home the furniture items yourself. Starting tomorrow they will be open everyday until everything is sold. Long also says most furniture items from the hotel are under 7 years old and are in great shape.

"So you have a huge sale here and we've got 10 days to rid of 200 rooms worth of stuff. We're cheap! Come on down it's the best deal in town," Long said

The furniture sale hours will run from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 P.M. It starts tomorrow and runs until the 12th of January or until everything is sold out. We still have no word on who will take over the current Holiday Inn building.