NEB WRES: Huskers Welcome Penn State for Top-Five Showdown

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

#3 Penn State at #5 Nebraska

Sunday, Jan. 8 • 2 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus

Twitter Updates: @HuskerWrestling

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (7-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opens the New Year by hosting defending national champion and third-ranked Penn State on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. (CT). The dual will be streamed live on BTN Plus (subscription required). The action can also be followed on Twitter via @HuskerWrestling.

Last Time Out: The Huskers, led by individual champions Eric Montoya (133), TJ Dudley (184) and Aaron Studebaker (197), finished second as a team at the Midlands Championships with 135.5 points, Dec. 29-30.

Up Next: Next weekend the Huskers host Big Ten foes Wisconsin (Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.) and Michigan (Jan. 15 at 1:15 p.m.) at the Devaney Center. The Michigan dual, set to be televised on the Big Ten Network, will be the annual Tumble N Rumble event with women’s gymnastics.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its seven dual opponents by a combined score of 222-43.

• Nebraska has won 57 of 70 individual matches in dual competition.

• Nebraska is ranked 5th as a team in the latest InterMat Dual Meet Rankings (Jan. 4).

• All-Americans TJ Dudley (19-0) and Eric Montoya (16-0) remain undefeated on the season entering the weekend.

• Tim Lambert (125), Tyler Berger (157) and Collin Jensen (HWT) each surpassed the 20-win plateau for the season in their last outing at the Midlands Championships.

• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (5) this season.

• Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (8) this season.

• Colton McCrystal (141) and Aaron Studebaker (197) each lead all starters in major decisions (6) this season.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Individual Milestones to Watch

• TJ Dudley (100-26) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30 at the Midlands Championships. Several other Huskers can make the list this season.

• Eric Montoya (99-42) is one win away from the 100th of his career. He is 66-25 at Nebraska.

• Aaron Studebaker (97-31) is three wins away from the 100th of his career.

• Tim Lambert (95-38) is five wins away from the 100th of his career.

Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule

• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)

Three Wrestlers Join Huskers

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions

• 2016-17 Dual Record: 4-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

• Wins (4): Army West Point (45-0), Stanford (36-6), Lehigh (30-10), Binghamton (46-0)

• Eight Nittany Lions won titles at the Keystone Classic (Nov. 20)

• Will face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 6 on the road before visiting Nebraska on Sunday

• Zain Retherford is the defending national champion at 149 pounds

• Retherford and Jason Nolf (157) are each ranked first in their respective weight classes

• Six Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five of their weight class

• 2016 NCAA Championships: 1st (123 points)

• Coached by Cael Sanderson (8th season at Penn State; 11th season overall)

• Career Record: 146-24-2 (11th season overall)

• Record at Penn State: 102-14-2 (8th season)