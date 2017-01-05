Authorities ID man who died while pinned under wrecked truck - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities ID man who died while pinned under wrecked truck

       SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a driver who died under his wrecked pickup after it crashed in Sarpy County.
    The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 50, just north of Springfield. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says the southbound pickup began to slide after the driver hit the brakes. The out-of-control truck crossed the median and the northbound lanes into a ditch, ejecting the driver and pinning him. The truck soon caught fire.
    The Sheriff's Office identified the man as 44-year-old Aaron Scholting, who lived in Louisville

