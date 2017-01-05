Douglas County 911 call problem could take years to resolve

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Douglas County officials are trying to resolve issues with its 911 system that give callers a rapid busy signal during a system outage.

It could take years to resolve. In one incident, as many as 225,000 cellphone users in Douglas and Sarpy counties encountered the problem for nearly 13 hours in September 2015.

Nebraska Public Service Commission member Crystal Rhoades says it's unacceptable the county doesn't have a backup plan.

Mark Conrey, the county's former 911 director, says most of the problem will be resolved with system upgrades that could be years away.

Conrey says the county's emergency infrastructure isn't advanced enough to reroute 911 calls. He says the county handles too many 911 calls to have them absorbed by a smaller center.

Information: Omaha World-Herald