Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites you to attend their Discover Ice Fishing Clinic.



People and families of all ages and skill levels can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips. Loaner equipment and bait will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Guidance on techniques, equipment, bait and safety will be available. All fishing regulations apply.

It'll be on Saturday, January 14th from 1 - 4 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo State Recreation Area (near boat ramp on west side of lake.)

A park entry permit is required. This event will only take place if safe ice exists. Game and Parks will make that determination on Thursday, January 12th.

If you have questions, please contact Larry Pape, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at 402-471-5447 or larry.pape@nebraska.gov.