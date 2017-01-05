Speaker Ryan says Republicans will cut Planned Parenthood funding

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan criticized Planned Parenthood Thursday afternoon, saying Republicans will strip the organization's federal funding.

The defunding would be part of a larger effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Planned Parenthood provides several health care services to women, including abortions.

Ryan's comments sparked reaction from the organization, including in Nebraska.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Suzanna de Baca said in a statement to Channel 8 Eyewitness News, "Defunding Planned Parenthood would set in motion a national health care crisis, as it would leave millions of people across the country without access to crucial care like routine cancer screenings, birth control, and STD testing,"

The Congressional Budget Office estimates defunding would take away roughly $400 million in funds from Planned Parenthood.

Nebraska State Senator Ben Sasse weighed in on the issue, saying in a statement, "I’m pro-life because I believe that every mother and every baby are worth protecting. Like most Nebraskans, I don’t believe that taxpayers should be forced to fund the nation’s largest abortion business."

Senator Deb Fischer also commented, adding in her own statement, "Federal funds allocated to Planned Parenthood would be better spent supporting community health care centers, like the Charles Drew Medical Clinic, that provide quality care for the women of our state."

It's estimated 400,000 women use Planned Parenthood's Services.

Many Republicans in Congress, much like Senator Fischer, say they would redirect the funds to community health centers.