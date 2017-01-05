Huskers beat Iowa 93-90 in Double Overtime

The Nebraska men's basketball team held onto beat Iowa 93-90 in double overtime on Thursday night in Lincoln. Glynn Watson Junior led Nebraska with 34 points, Tai Webster added 23. Peter Jok led Iowa with 34 points. Evan Taylor had two free throws to win the game in regulation with the game tied, but he missed both. Iowa had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but the shot was off the mark. The Hawkeyes also had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer in double overtime, but the Huskers held on for the win to improve to 3-0 in conference play. The Huskers host Northwestern on Sunday at 1:15.