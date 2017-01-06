Excellence in Education: Scientific Computing

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

It was a busy day for a group of UNL graduate students. They were learning some new computer skills before the semester kicked off.

Students are engaged in day two of a learning session on scientific computing. The workshop is hands-on, and many of the students have no prior programming experience.

The goal is to help students do more research in less time, using computer software. Through the software, students can control data and assign tasks to research projects they're working on.



"My favorite part of teaching people like this is that 'lightbulb moment'. Where suddenly it makes sense and that difficult concept comes into focus. That's the most rewarding part of it," says instructor, Carrie Brown.

The learning sessions are put on for students twice a year.