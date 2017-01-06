Man identified in fatal duplex fire near 29th and E streets

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Police have identified the man as 62-year-old Karl Kohlhof of Lincoln.

The fire happened on the right unit of a duplex near 29th and E Streets. Officials can confirm one man is dead.

Neighbors were alerted to a problem when they smelled smoke. They immediately sought to help neighbors by knocking on doors and calling 911.

Officials still can't confirm a cause, but don't suspect that the fire was set intentionally.

"Upon initial investigation, it does not appear that there is foul play involved. It looks like perhaps this could be an accidental type of fire. There could have been a medical emergency that led to this fire. There are lots of different things that we need to examine and look into as far as this investigation goes," said Captain Don Scheinost with LFR.

A reliable source says the fire involved an oxygen tank the deceased was using.

Investigators are not sure how long the fire had been burning before they got the call.

The person who lives on the other side of the duplex won't be able to stay there tonight. The Red Cross is helping them find lodging for the night.

The name of the victim still hasn't been released and there are no damage estimates yet.

