Local veterans showcase art

Local veterans are being featured for their art.

Their work was showcased Friday night at Gallery 9. Many of the veterans faced combat and have struggled with PTSD.

For them, it's therapeutic, others, it's just for fun.

“I'm finding it fun to do, showing in galleries is a newer thing for me. it's quite fun, quite interesting,” said Bryon Line, a veteran featured in the gallery

“Photography is more than just taking pictures. There's an art there, a means of expressing your concerns, your feelings,” said Veteran Jeff Wild. “That's where I got interested. I can take this tool and us it for more than just taking pictures of whatever I see.”

Want to get involved? Contact Gallery 9 at (402) 477-2822