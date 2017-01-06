Scam Targets Utility Customers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Scam Targets Utility Customers

Scam Targets Utility Customers

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln, Neb., Jan. 3, 2017 — Black Hills Energy has received a scam report involving unknown parties who may be targeting customers in the Lincoln area.

A Black Hills Energy customer reported receiving a call that caller ID announced was from the toll-free Black Hills Energy customer service number. The customer received a message telling them to call another number to receive a gift. The utility is not holding such a promotion and says customers who receive such a message should not call the number provided.

If Black Hills Energy customers have concerns about anyone claiming to represent the company, an immediate call to local law enforcement is always a good option. Additionally, customers can call the utility’s toll-free, 24-hour emergency line at 888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy can confirm the legitimacy of the claim and can also confirm billing information, including the amount due and payment history, and whether an employee was dispatched to your location.

Additional tips to avoid falling prey to scammers include:

  • Don’t give in to a high-pressure call seeking personal information. If someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.
  • Call your utility using the number on your bill or the company’s website to verify the status of your account or whether an employee was dispatched to your location. Payment options and account access also are available at www.blackhillsenergy.com.
  • Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.
  • Never allow anyone representing a utility into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment or are aware of a confirmed problem. Any time a utility employee arrives at your door, require the employee to produce proper identification, and do not hesitate to confirm the visit with the utility company via a phone call before permitting access to your property.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.