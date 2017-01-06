Scam Targets Utility Customers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln, Neb., Jan. 3, 2017 — Black Hills Energy has received a scam report involving unknown parties who may be targeting customers in the Lincoln area.

A Black Hills Energy customer reported receiving a call that caller ID announced was from the toll-free Black Hills Energy customer service number. The customer received a message telling them to call another number to receive a gift. The utility is not holding such a promotion and says customers who receive such a message should not call the number provided.

If Black Hills Energy customers have concerns about anyone claiming to represent the company, an immediate call to local law enforcement is always a good option. Additionally, customers can call the utility’s toll-free, 24-hour emergency line at 888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy can confirm the legitimacy of the claim and can also confirm billing information, including the amount due and payment history, and whether an employee was dispatched to your location.

Additional tips to avoid falling prey to scammers include: