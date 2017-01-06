Nebraska Prep Basketball Scores 1-6-17

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 57, Lexington 50
Bayard 60, Potter-Dix 29
Bishop Neumann 82, Boys Town 43
Blue Hill 63, Silver Lake 40
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 71, Giltner 52
Cambridge 55, Southwest 44
Centennial 44, Sutton 41
Cody-Kilgore 47, North Central 45
Columbus 57, Fremont 53
Cross County 75, Fullerton 35
Deshler 67, Shelton 30
Elkhorn 71, Plattsmouth 29
Elkhorn South 58, Bennington 39
Elmwood-Murdock 79, Johnson County Central 42
Elwood 63, Maxwell 55
Exeter/Milligan 68, Shelby/Rising City 59
Freeman 55, Pawnee City 31
Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 40
Gretna 78, Platteview 51
Harvard 56, Red Cloud 15
Hemingford 66, Minatare 13
Howells/Dodge 49, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Kearney 68, North Platte 35
Kearney Catholic 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 36
Kenesaw 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Lewiston 35, Cedar Bluffs 30
Lincoln East 63, Lincoln Southeast 61, OT
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, North Bend Central 45
McCook 42, Hershey 41
McCool Junction 56, Meridian 26
Minden 48, Ainsworth 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 27
Neligh-Oakdale 80, Plainview 34
Norfolk 54, Lincoln Southwest 48
Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 59
Omaha Burke 73, Millard North 57
Omaha Central 75, Omaha Northwest 37
Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 50
Omaha North 56, Omaha Westside 43
Ord 59, Gibbon 27
Randolph 32, Creighton 21
Ravenna 49, Wood River 41
Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 42
South Platte 60, Hyannis 52
St. Paul 58, Sandy Creek 53
Sterling 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Axtell 20
Thayer Central 40, Superior 34
Twin River 58, David City 36
Wahoo 81, Syracuse 72, OT
York 62, Hastings 45
^Bob Clough Tournament=
Pender 43, Emerson-Hubbard 36
^Hartington Classic Tournament=
^Consolation=
Winside 47, Bloomfield 28
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Omaha Concordia 30
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 53, Lexington 40
Alliance 50, Scottsbluff 38
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Palmer 24
Aurora 61, Fairbury 27
Axtell 45, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Tekamah-Herman 35
Bellevue West 50, Omaha Bryan 31
Blue Hill 56, Silver Lake 15
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O'Neill 41, OT
Brady 61, Stapleton 5
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Giltner 29
Cambridge 53, Southwest 17
Chadron 37, Gothenburg 30
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 35
CWC 60, Spalding Academy 40
Deshler 49, Shelton 18
Elkhorn 48, Plattsmouth 25
Elm Creek 71, Loomis 53
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Johnson County Central 32
Elwood 57, Maxwell 50, OT
Friend 56, Lawrence-Nelson 37
Fullerton 28, Cross County 18
Grand Island 52, Lincoln High 35
Grand Island Northwest 52, Columbus Lakeview 42
Gretna 49, Platteview 32
Hitchcock County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Holdrege 39, Broken Bow 27
Howells/Dodge 61, Humphrey St. Francis 34
Hyannis 50, South Platte 15
Kenesaw 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 33
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln North Star 45
Lincoln Southwest 43, Norfolk 35
Malcolm 53, Milford 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Paxton 27
Medicine Valley 44, Arapahoe 40
Meridian 49, McCool Junction 26
Millard North 44, Omaha Burke 41
Minden 64, Ainsworth 19
Nebraska Christian 41, Central Valley 30
Norris 54, Waverly 51, OT
North Bend Central 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Perkins County 12
Ogallala 43, Cozad 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Ralston 20
Omaha North 67, Omaha Westside 55
Ord 61, Gibbon 19
Papillion-LaVista 52, Bellevue East 36
Pawnee City 38, Freeman 35
Plainview 40, Neligh-Oakdale 31
Pleasanton 50, Eustis-Farnam 24
Ponca 60, Allen 11
Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 30
Ravenna 62, Wood River 51
Raymond Central 49, Arlington 23
Red Cloud 57, Harvard 20
Shelby/Rising City 38, Exeter/Milligan 28
Southern Valley 45, Bertrand 44, OT
St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 48
St. Paul 37, Sandy Creek 27
Stanton 46, Oakland-Craig 32
Superior 46, Thayer Central 15
Sutton 34, Centennial 32
Twin River 56, David City 28
Wahoo 73, Syracuse 31
Weeping Water 38, Conestoga 33
West Holt 42, Clearwater/Orchard 38
West Point-Beemer 40, Wisner-Pilger 28
York 55, Hastings 45
^CNOS Classic=
Crofton 61, Sioux City, West, Iowa 44
^Hartington Classic Tournament=
^Consolation=
Bloomfield 42, Winside 21
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
Omaha Concordia 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43
^Wausa Tournament=
Ewing 57, Osmond 40
