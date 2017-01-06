Nebraska Prep Basketball Scores 1-6-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scores 1-6-17

BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 57, Lexington 50
       Bayard 60, Potter-Dix 29
       Bishop Neumann 82, Boys Town 43
       Blue Hill 63, Silver Lake 40
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 71, Giltner 52
       Cambridge 55, Southwest 44
       Centennial 44, Sutton 41
       Cody-Kilgore 47, North Central 45
       Columbus 57, Fremont 53
       Cross County 75, Fullerton 35
       Deshler 67, Shelton 30
       Elkhorn 71, Plattsmouth 29
       Elkhorn South 58, Bennington 39
       Elmwood-Murdock 79, Johnson County Central 42
       Elwood 63, Maxwell 55
       Exeter/Milligan 68, Shelby/Rising City 59
       Freeman 55, Pawnee City 31
       Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 40
       Gretna 78, Platteview 51
       Harvard 56, Red Cloud 15
       Hemingford 66, Minatare 13
       Howells/Dodge 49, Humphrey St. Francis 46
       Kearney 68, North Platte 35
       Kearney Catholic 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 36
       Kenesaw 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
       Lewiston 35, Cedar Bluffs 30
       Lincoln East 63, Lincoln Southeast 61, OT
       Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, North Bend Central 45
       McCook 42, Hershey 41
       McCool Junction 56, Meridian 26
       Minden 48, Ainsworth 38
       Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 27
       Neligh-Oakdale 80, Plainview 34
       Norfolk 54, Lincoln Southwest 48
       Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 59
       Omaha Burke 73, Millard North 57
       Omaha Central 75, Omaha Northwest 37
       Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 50
       Omaha North 56, Omaha Westside 43
       Ord 59, Gibbon 27
       Randolph 32, Creighton 21
       Ravenna 49, Wood River 41
       Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 42
       South Platte 60, Hyannis 52
       St. Paul 58, Sandy Creek 53
       Sterling 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Axtell 20
       Thayer Central 40, Superior 34
       Twin River 58, David City 36
       Wahoo 81, Syracuse 72, OT
       York 62, Hastings 45
^Bob Clough Tournament=
       Pender 43, Emerson-Hubbard 36
^Hartington Classic Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Winside 47, Bloomfield 28
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
       Lutheran High Northeast 47, Omaha Concordia 30
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 53, Lexington 40
       Alliance 50, Scottsbluff 38
       Ansley-Litchfield 49, Palmer 24
       Aurora 61, Fairbury 27
       Axtell 45, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Tekamah-Herman 35
       Bellevue West 50, Omaha Bryan 31
       Blue Hill 56, Silver Lake 15
       Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O'Neill 41, OT
       Brady 61, Stapleton 5
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Giltner 29
       Cambridge 53, Southwest 17
       Chadron 37, Gothenburg 30
       Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 35
       CWC 60, Spalding Academy 40
       Deshler 49, Shelton 18
       Elkhorn 48, Plattsmouth 25
       Elm Creek 71, Loomis 53
       Elmwood-Murdock 67, Johnson County Central 32
       Elwood 57, Maxwell 50, OT
       Friend 56, Lawrence-Nelson 37
       Fullerton 28, Cross County 18
       Grand Island 52, Lincoln High 35
       Grand Island Northwest 52, Columbus Lakeview 42
       Gretna 49, Platteview 32
       Hitchcock County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
       Holdrege 39, Broken Bow 27
       Howells/Dodge 61, Humphrey St. Francis 34
       Hyannis 50, South Platte 15
       Kenesaw 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
       Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 33
       Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln North Star 45
       Lincoln Southwest 43, Norfolk 35
       Malcolm 53, Milford 22
       Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Paxton 27
       Medicine Valley 44, Arapahoe 40
       Meridian 49, McCool Junction 26
       Millard North 44, Omaha Burke 41
       Minden 64, Ainsworth 19
       Nebraska Christian 41, Central Valley 30
       Norris 54, Waverly 51, OT
       North Bend Central 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
       North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Perkins County 12
       Ogallala 43, Cozad 30
       Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Ralston 20
       Omaha North 67, Omaha Westside 55
       Ord 61, Gibbon 19
       Papillion-LaVista 52, Bellevue East 36
       Pawnee City 38, Freeman 35
       Plainview 40, Neligh-Oakdale 31
       Pleasanton 50, Eustis-Farnam 24
       Ponca 60, Allen 11
       Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 30
       Ravenna 62, Wood River 51
       Raymond Central 49, Arlington 23
       Red Cloud 57, Harvard 20
       Shelby/Rising City 38, Exeter/Milligan 28
       Southern Valley 45, Bertrand 44, OT
       St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 48
       St. Paul 37, Sandy Creek 27
       Stanton 46, Oakland-Craig 32
       Superior 46, Thayer Central 15
       Sutton 34, Centennial 32
       Twin River 56, David City 28
       Wahoo 73, Syracuse 31
       Weeping Water 38, Conestoga 33
       West Holt 42, Clearwater/Orchard 38
       West Point-Beemer 40, Wisner-Pilger 28
       York 55, Hastings 45
^CNOS Classic=
       Crofton 61, Sioux City, West, Iowa 44
^Hartington Classic Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Bloomfield 42, Winside 21
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
       Omaha Concordia 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43
^Wausa Tournament=
       Ewing 57, Osmond 40
 

