Council Bluffs couple among victims in Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Posted by: Abigail Wood

A Council Bluffs couple is among the victims in Friday's shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport. Five were killed in the attack, and 13 wounded.

A neighbor confirmed the Council Bluffs couple was Kari and Michael Oehmel. They were on their way to a cruise vacation when the shooting occurred.

Mark Lea, an eyewitness from Minnesota, told KMTV that he comforted a woman who was shot and she told him she was from Council Bluffs, IA.

Authorities have said the gunman was 26-year-old Esteban Santiago.

Lea said that Santiago shot about two dozen rounds before lying down on the ground.

Lea added that he went to help people wounded and came across a woman from Council Bluffs.

“She had been shot in her right shoulder, through and through, was in a lot of pain and distress,” he said.

“I stayed with the lady from Council Bluffs until EMT's came and did the triage and where they needed to be and they took her away.”

Lea said that the woman's husband was killed in the shooting, which at this time has not been confirmed by police.