Attempted burglary at Medicap Pharmacy

Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Medicap Pharmacy near N 27th and Kensington. 

It happened around 5:40 Saturday morning. Police say suspects tried to pry open the front door and also tried to get in through the drive-thru window. They weren't successful.

