Shots fired near 27th and Sumner

Lincoln Police are investigating reports of shots fired near 27th and Sumner around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Police say they responded to the area and found numerous shell casings in the street, and one residence had been hit. No one was injured, and police continue to follow up on the incident.

