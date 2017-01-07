Man seriously injured after crashing into tree

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police say an 18-year-old man wan was taken to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after crashing his car into a tree.

Lincoln Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near 56th and Randolph. They say the man was driving east on Randolph when he seemed to lose control, running his car off the road and into a tree.

While he was initially transported with life-threatening injuries, they say he's responding to treatment and recovering.

Officials say speed may have been a factor, and they're looking into whether other factors played a part in the accident.