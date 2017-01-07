UPDATE: Police release name of standoff suspect

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Hogan was the man that barricaded himself inside a home near 31st and Holdrege.

LPD says they responded to a domestic assault call at the home at around 11 a.m. When they arrived, Hogan's 40-year-old wife ran out of the home with assault injuries.

Her name wasn't given, but LPD says she was treated and released with assault injuries.

Meanwhile, Hogan refused to come out of his home. He refused officer commands, barricading himself inside.

The standoff lasted more than seven hours. Hogan finally came out of the home just after 6:15 p.m.

He was arrested for misdemeanor assault. His mug shot is not available at this time.

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say they have a suspect in custody at 31st and Holdrege. The standoff is over.

Police say the roads are still closed but the area is safe.

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say they are responding to a standoff situation at a home near 31st and Holdrege.

They say one male suspect is inside the home. Multiple police officers and the SWAT team are surrounding the home.

Police want area residents to remain diligent and work with officers. They urge you to stay clear of the scene or inside unless an official says otherwise.

Police say one woman fled the home when officers arrived. She received medical treatment, but the extent of her injuries weren't specified.

There is a heavy police presence near 31st and Holdrege.

Details are limited, but a police scanner reported a disturbance in the area earlier today.

Our reporters on the scene say there are dozens of police officers with their weapons drawn, as well as a SWAT team.

Police say the situation is dangerous and the area should be avoided.

Police have closed off Holdrege between 30th and 33rd Streets. No one is being allowed in or out of that area.

We'll bring you more details as they become available. Tune in at 6:30 for the latest.