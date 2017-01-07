Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-7-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska prep basketball scores 1-7-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Arapahoe 63, Loomis 47
       Aurora 71, Elkhorn 59
       Beatrice 49, Omaha Roncalli 45
       Bellevue East 67, Lincoln Southwest 48
       Bishop Neumann 63, Bennington 53
       Brady 59, Arthur County 38
       Broken Bow 67, Gibbon 56
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Nebraska Lutheran 47
       Centennial 63, Raymond Central 49
       Central Valley 62, Anselmo-Merna 52
       Chase County 65, Kimball 33
       Conestoga 48, Pawnee City 37
       Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 84, Blair 59
       Creek Valley 62, Minatare 9
       Elkhorn South 63, Papillion-LaVista South 51
       Falls City 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 50
       Fort Calhoun 41, Ashland-Greenwood 36
       Freeman 58, Friend 32
       Gothenburg 69, Centura 29
       Hastings 52, Lexington 43
       Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Christian 43
       Humphrey St. Francis 60, Burwell 49
       Johnson-Brock 75, Weeping Water 22
       Lewiston 47, Omaha Christian Academy 42
       Leyton 71, Hay Springs 42
       Lincoln East 61, Fremont 47
       Lincoln Southeast 68, Omaha Westside 60
       Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Stanton 45
       Maywood-Hayes Center 64, McPherson County 55
       Millard North 74, Omaha North 72
       Minden 80, Valentine 46
       Neligh-Oakdale 72, Stuart 47
       O'Neill 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
       Omaha Benson 63, Omaha Northwest 49
       Omaha Burke 59, Omaha South 51
       Omaha Central 69, Millard South 60
       Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Grand Island 56, OT
       Overton 70, Maxwell 54
       Parkview Christian 72, Cornerstone Christian 19
       Perkins County 51, Sutherland 43
       Pierce 57, Norfolk Catholic 52
       Red Cloud 26, Elba 22
       Shelby/Rising City 52, Meridian 18
       Sioux County 44, Edgemont, S.D. 22
       St. Thomas More, S.D. 38, Alliance 33
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 34
       Syracuse 62, Louisville 59
       Twin River 68, Madison 34
       Wahoo 44, Crete 42
       Walthill 77, McCool Junction 51
       Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 45
       Wayne 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 65
       West Holt 62, Elkhorn Valley 37
       West Point-Beemer 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37
       Wilber-Clatonia 40, Southern 38
       Winnebago 90, Oakland-Craig 69
       York 41, Grand Island Northwest 34
^Bob Clough Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Homer 46, Emerson-Hubbard 34
^CNOS Classic=
       Hinton, Iowa 60, Ponca 47
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Omaha Concordia 65, Heartland Lutheran 39
^Championship=
       Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47
^Wausa Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Wausa 48, Ewing 44
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Alma 45, Axtell 36
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 51
       Bishop Neumann 76, Bennington 40
       Brady 54, Arthur County 25
       Broken Bow 40, Gibbon 36
       Central Valley 46, Anselmo-Merna 37
       Centura 43, Gothenburg 35
       Chase County 71, Kimball 22
       Conestoga 37, Pawnee City 22
       Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53, Blair 31
       Crete 51, Wahoo 48
       Cross County 42, Heartland 36
       Deshler 57, Thayer Central 48
       Elgin Public/Pope John 42, O'Neill 39
       Elkhorn 52, Aurora 29
       Fillmore Central 43, Superior 28
       Fort Calhoun 65, Ashland-Greenwood 8
       Friend 40, Freeman 30
       Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 30
       Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
       Guardian Angels 50, Clarkson/Leigh 30
       Hampton 71, Palmer 21
       Harvard 47, Kenesaw 43
       Hastings 37, Lexington 27
       Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 47
       Howells/Dodge 69, Plainview 21
       Johnson-Brock 52, Weeping Water 51
       Kearney 59, Lincoln Northeast 49
       Lewiston 54, Omaha Christian Academy 26
       Leyton 45, Hay Springs 43
       Lincoln Christian 75, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
       Lincoln East 59, Fremont 38
       Lincoln Southwest 41, Bellevue East 29
       Loomis 72, Arapahoe 39
       Louisville 73, Syracuse 27
       Maywood-Hayes Center 56, McPherson County 35
       McCool Junction 40, Walthill 33
       Meridian 44, Shelby/Rising City 37
       Millard North 66, Omaha North 29
       Minden 49, Valentine 24
       Mitchell 45, Chadron 20
       Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Falls City 29
       North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Cozad 44
       Oakland-Craig 78, Winnebago 39
       Omaha Benson 59, Omaha Northwest 54
       Omaha Burke 55, Omaha South 39
       Omaha Marian 36, Grand Island 35
       Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
       Omaha Westside 53, Lincoln Southeast 52, OT
       Overton 44, Maxwell 17
       Parkview Christian 34, Cornerstone Christian 25
       Platteview 67, Plattsmouth 38
       Potter-Dix 50, South Platte 9
       Ravenna 67, Ansley-Litchfield 39
       Raymond Central 51, Centennial 32
       Sidney 54, McCook 23
       Sioux County 60, Edgemont, S.D. 39
       South Loup 57, Bertrand 43
       South Sioux City 50, Norfolk 35
       Stanton 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
       Stuart 40, Neligh-Oakdale 34
       Sutherland 53, Perkins County 24
       Twin Loup 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20
       Twin River 50, Madison 12
       Wallace 43, Mullen 39
       Wauneta-Palisade 44, Southwest 25
       Wayne 56, Boone Central/Newman Grove 47
       West Holt 53, Elkhorn Valley 44
       Wilber-Clatonia 55, Southern 36
       York 43, Grand Island Northwest 34
^Bob Clough Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Homer 53, Emerson-Hubbard 39
^Championship=
       Wakefield 72, Pender 20
^Lutheran Invitational Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Lutheran High Northeast 47, Heartland Lutheran 31
^Wausa Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Osmond 39
^Championship=
       Wausa 39, Ewing 24
 

