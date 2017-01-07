Stars explode against Lancers, win 7-2

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars completed a weekend sweep of the Omaha Lancers with a 7-2 win on Saturday in the Ice Box.

The Stars seven-goal explosion marked a season-high and improved their record to 17-11-3.

After killing a four-minute power play to start of the game, the Stars used momentum to create a few scoring chances and ultimately convert at 15:30 of the first. Henry Bowlby scored his team-leading 12th of the season on a rebound from Mike Gillespie's shot. The 1-0 lead held at the first intermission.

The Stars pumped the Lancers in the second, starting with Justin Richards' power play goal at 3:53 of the period. Richards would earn his second power play goal of the night shortly after the Lancers responded to make it 2-1. Richards' second goal was his seventh of the season. One minute later, Brandon Schultz joined the action to make it 4-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 13:43 of the second. The goal marked Schultz's seventh of the season.

Five minutes after the Stars built a four-goal lead, Gustaf Westlund jumped out of the penalty box and converted on a breakaway for his fourth of the year. Westlund's fourth goal of the season made it 5-1 after two periods.

Ethen Frank scored twice in the third period to seal the victory for the Stars. Frank extended his five-game point streak with two goals and one assist. He has 11 goals this season.

Lincoln finished 3/6 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill.

Cayden Primeau finished with 26 saves. Christian Evers had three assists. Sam Sternschein had an assist to push his point streak to six games.

