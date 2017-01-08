Nebraska vs. Northwestern post game notes

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska Postgame Notes

*-Northwestern snapped Nebraska’s four-game win streak, including its 3-0 start in Big Ten play.

*-Michael Jacobson posted his second double-double of the season and of his career with 12 points and 10 rebounds. His other double-double came against South Dakota on Dec. 3.

*-Jacobson has grabbed nine or more rebounds in all four Big Ten games, and averaged 11.5 rebounds per game in two games this week.

*-Evan Taylor had a season-high 11 points (previous best was eight on two occasions), including his first 3-pointer of the season. Taylor also dished out a season-high four assists and added three steals.

*-Tai Webster has reached double figures in all 16 games this season and 17 straight games dating back to last year’s Big Ten Tournament, as he finished with a team-high 17 points.

*-Northwestern shot 51 percent, the highest by a Husker opponent since Dec. 10. The Wildcats also hit 11 3-pointers, matching an opponent team high set two other times, most recently at Maryland on Jan. 1

*-Nebraska committed nine turnovers, the fifth time this year NU committed less than 10 turnovers

*-Jack McVeigh went 2-of-3 from 3-point range, the first time since Dec. 3 he hit multiple 3-pointers in a gamer.

*-The Huskers started the same lineup for the fifth consecutive game (Webster, Watson, Taylor, Jacobson, Morrow).

Nebraska Head Coach Tim Miles

Opening Statement

“I think you have to credit Northwestern. They came in and really played well. We jumped on them each half in the first five minutes, and they didn’t flinch. We weren’t able to capitalize on playing well to get enough stops. We blew defensive assignments. They made threes, which was the number two key [to winning this game]. We just morphed into this team that was forcing the ball at the rim and just played that ugly basketball. You have to credit their defensive edge and intensity to create that.”

On Nebraska’s offense:

“I didn’t feel like I ever liked a shot. I just thought our offensive execution was poor all night. It seems like we made shots even though we didn’t run our offense, even early when we got up 12-2. The only time we got in transition was when we went 1-3-1. We had three transition turnovers, untimely turnovers it felt like. At the end of the day I think they had defensive edge and we didn’t, quick frankly. They won more 50-50 balls. They got timely second shots.”

On Northwestern’s second-half comeback:

“Their defensive edge was good, and we weren’t. We really lost an opportunity early in the second half. In the first five minutes, we’re up seven, and they don’t have a three. Then we go another six minutes, or five and a half minutes and they make five threes. We had some turnovers in there. We had a variety of groups blow assignments so our seven-point lead goes to a six-point deficit. That point of the game, even though there’s nine minutes left, it’s like they just ripped our hearts out. Anything we had built was history, and now here we are playing from behind again.”

On Jack McVeigh’s play, and Jeriah Horne moving forward:

“You can see readiness, so we decided to let Jack (McVeigh) have a crack. Jack came in, hit some buckets, did a good job defensively. We’ll go back to Jeriah (Horne). He’ll get his chances, but he’s got to be ready. He’s got to earn his minutes just like anybody else.”

Northwestern Coach Chris Collins

Opening Statement

“Just really proud of my team today. I thought we were playing really well in the first half. We had a ten-point lead and the ball with three minutes to go. We had a careless turnover and it led to a three-minute meltdown on our part. Great job to Nebraska. We came to the locker room and had to regroup. We didn’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we had to move forward. It was a four-point game and they were able to push it up to seven there in the second half. I thought our defense the whole game was pretty good, especially with #0 Tai Webster and #5 Glynn Watson Jr. Those guys have been fantastic these first three games and there was a big emphasis on those guys. It’s great to win on the road. Nebraska has two big road wins, and they earned them. We had to earn this one today. It was a happy locker room. Our guys feel good about what we did today.”

The mood in the Northwestern locker room at halftime:

“Initially, shell shocked. I think we were angry, but initially we couldn’t express it because we felt we were in control of the game. We were playing really well. I thought the tempo was to our liking. We were executing and playing really good defense.”

On playing at Nebraska

“I love playing here because of the fans here. You guys should be really proud of Coach Tim Miles and what he’s built. It’s a great environment for college basketball. And I know the students weren’t here, but their fans [were]. It was loud, it was red. You guys have some of the best fans which is really cool."

On Tai Webster and Glynn Watson Jr.:

“You have to try to take away their layups. They are so fast and they are such strong drivers you have to try to eliminate the layups and do your best on the tendencies to make them take shots. They are going to get shots off because they’re good. So can you make them take the shots you would like them to take, and not the shots they would like to get?"

Nebraska Guard Evan Taylor

On Northwestern blocking the offense and driving lanes:

“They packed it in and dared us to shoot outside shots. I thought their defensive game plan was good but we kind of got timid in the offense. We have to stray away from that.”

On Northwestern making its first five three pointers in second half:

“It is just basketball. It’s the Big Ten. You can’t ever relax on anybody when you play any player, any individual. We knew they had shooters, with one quick let up and just like that, that’s five threes and they go on a run. Now we’re playing catch up. It’s a learning lesson, we’ve just got to get better moving forward.”

Nebraska Forward Michael Jacobson

On the big lead before the half and its momentum:

“That was awesome. I think it was good because we were down like 10, 11, 12 or something like that, so it was good to get it back and get in front right before the half and maybe take some momentum away from them. But it’s a long game so, there’s still half a basketball game left and clearly it was not the deciding factor there.”

On the grind of Thursday’s game, and its impact tonight:

“I don’t know. I don’t want to make any excuses. Everyone has quick turnarounds and it’s a long season for everyone. I don’t think [there was an impact], I think we just got away from ourselves a little bit. Not to discredit anything they did, they did a good job on positional defense and they sat in those lanes and kind of forced us to take some outside shots. I think that hurt us.”