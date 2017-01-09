Man assaults corrections officer

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

25 year–old Shawn Brooks is facing more trouble after assaulting a correctional officer while in custody.

Brooks is the second man arrested in the December 28th Union Bank and Trust robbery.

Police say Brooks attacked the officer shortly after he was taken into the jail.

Several correctional officers and a few Lincoln police officers stepped in to get Brooks under control.

The attacked correctional officer was hit in the ribs.