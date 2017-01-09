NEB MGYM: Huskers Set to Appear on BTN

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team is scheduled to appear on the Big Ten Network three times this season, including the Huskers’ home meet against Minnesota on March 25.

BTN will also air the competition at Iowa on March 20, as well as the Big Ten Championships on April 7-8 in Champaign, Ill. All three meets will be available on BTN2GO.com and the BTN2GO mobile app.

Nebraska’s additional two home meets on Jan. 21 against defending national champion Oklahoma and March 4 against Iowa and Penn State will be streamed live on huskers.com.

The Huskers kick off the 2017 season on Jan. 13-14 at the 26th Annual West Point Open in West Point, N.Y. Competition begins at 6 p.m. both nights.