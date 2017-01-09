NEB WRES: Talented Trio Joins Husker Wrestling

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska Wrestling Head Coach Mark Manning announced the addition of Trevor Nichelson, Andrew Nielsen and Wyatt Wriedt to the program on Monday.

“We’re really excited about Trevor, Andrew and Wyatt joining our program and becoming a part of the Husker wrestling family,” Head Coach Mark Manning said. “We pursued these guys hard because we know they have the ingredients we are looking for to represent the University of Nebraska in a first-class manner. These are three hard-nosed, tough competitors and all possess great work ethic, which bodes well for the culture of Husker wrestling.”

The Huskers previously announced the addition of Jason Renteria, Tucker Sjomeling and Mikey Labriola to the roster on Nov. 16.

Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

Trevor Nichelson is a two-time Nebraska state champion who entered his senior season at Ashland-Greenwood with a 120-11 career record. In 2016, he went 43-0 at 182 pounds en route to the Class B state title. In 2015, Nichelson posted a 42-1 mark to win the state crown at 170 pounds. As a freshman in 2014, he qualified for state at 152 pounds with a 35-10 record. During the 2016-17 season, Nichelson captured the 182-pound title at the Dan Hill Invitational and finished sixth at the Walsh Ironman. In 2015, Nichelson managed a fourth-place finish at the UWW Cadet and University Greco-Roman Nationals, while taking first in both junior freestyle and junior Greco-Roman at the Nebraska USA State Freestyle/Greco-Roman competition. He has competed twice at the Rocky Mountain Nationals, taking fourth in 2015 and second in 2014. In addition to wrestling, Nichelson was a standout running back and linebacker on the Ashland-Greenwood football team. He amassed 1,917 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns over the span of eight games as a senior in 2016. In 2015, Nichelson ran for 2,142 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games. In 2014, he rushed for 1,752 yards and 13 games with 26 touchdowns.

Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

Andrew Nielsen has placed at the Nebraska state tournament three times while wrestling at Plattsmouth. Last season, Nielsen captured the Class B state crown at 113 pounds with a 40-2 record on the season. In 2015, Nielsen went 41-3 at 106 pounds to finish third at state. He took fifth at the 2014 tournament at 106 pounds after a 32-9 campaign. During the 2015-16 season, Nielsen also win individual titles at district, the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, the Jesse Greise SkyHawk Invitational, the Plattsmouth Varsity Invitational, the Valentine Invite and Fremont Wrestling Invitational. In 2015, Nielsen finished second at the Nebraska USA State Freestyle competition and took fourth in Greco-Roman competition.

Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)

Wyatt Wriedt, who hails from North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa, won the 2016 IHSAA state title at 220 pounds. In 2016, he has also won the Keith Young Invitational, the District 1 title, the MAC Conference Tournament and Geneseo Wrestling Invitational. Wriedt also finished third at the Iowa/USA Junior Freestyle State competition (Junior 220). He finished third at state in 2015, and is ranked eighth nationally at 220 pounds by InterMat. Wriedt is ranked 14th nationally by Flowrestling, and 85th overall in the class of 2017. In 2015, he finished fourth at the Cadet Men’s Freestyle Nationals, while also capturing the crown at the Iowa USA Kids/Cadet Freestyle State competition. Wriedt was also an all-state offensive lineman at North Scott and one of the team’s leading tacklers.