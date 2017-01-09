New bill proposal to expand early voting in 3 largest Nebraska counties

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A new bill in the Legislature seeks to expand early voting opportunities in Nebraska.

The measure introduced Monday by Sen. Tony Vargas would require the state's three largest counties - Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy - to operate at least three early voting locations.

It also would extend the hours of all locations to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and set a minimum of eight hours to be open on Saturdays.

Vargas says he's spoken with residents who say the distance and travel time to their voting location is a barrier to them casting their ballot.