Saunders County Sheriff looking for missing man

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a report of a missing person.

His name is Sean Eddy, age 42, 6-1, 340 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

Mr. Eddy has not been seen since January 1, 2017.

He was last seen driving a gray 2005 GMC Envoy.

Mr. Eddy's vehicle was located on County Road A and Highway 79 in Saunders County.

Anyone with any information regarding Sean Eddy’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Saunders County Sheriff's Office at 402-443-1000 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.

