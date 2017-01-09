Saunders County Sheriff looking for missing man

Cellphones, laptops and computers are a daily part of life for most teens, but with that access comes hidden dangers. Officer Angela Sands of the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "Parent's should get on these social media sites, be involved with what their children are doing online.So, if your kids are interested in the online gaming forum, that's pretty popular nowadays with kids. We recommend parents get on there, have an account." Law enforcement officials, estimate that ther...

More >>