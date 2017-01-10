Slick roads and sidewalks cause problems - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Slick roads and sidewalks cause problems

The city of Lincoln had salt trucks out this morning after freezing rain caused slick travel conditions.  Numerous accidents and travel delays were caused by the freezing rain.  According to scanner reports, there have been several ambulance calls for people who have fallen on the ice.  Lincoln Public Schools also issued a warning before school about slick sidewalks.  Be careful out there!

