Big changes coming to 11th and P

The face of 11th and P streets will soon change.

Big developments are coming to that corner.

One of them will be a new boutique hotel named after Lincoln artist Ken Kindler at 216 North 11 street.

You may recall it as the former Gallup building.

The Kindler hotel will have seven floors and 38 rooms featuring an indoor and outdoor lounge and wine bar.

It plans to be high–end reflecting Ken's artwork while adding a modern twist.

"Our goal is to bring a niche, a small niche of a place that's representative of Nebraska that has a touch of la and big city elements,” Kindler Hotel Owner Nicolas Castaneda said.

The next part of the $10 million project involves renovating part of the building Misty's is in, which is called the Commercial Club.

The restaurant will continue to operate.

The ballroom on the third floor will be getting a facelift and the fourth floor will include things like billiards and a spa.

"This is probably be the most beautiful room in Lincoln mainly because it's just got this historical value you just can't put a figure on,” Lincoln Commercial Club Representative Dana Walsh said.

The two buildings will be connected.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler believes these upgrades will good additions to downtown.

“It continues the momentum that is taking our downtown to an exciting new level,” Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler said.

The project is mostly privately funded by the developers.

Construction is set to start this spring and be completed by summer 2018.

The next step is for the project to go before the planning commission, which will have a public hearing January 18th.

Then, it will head to the city council.

