North Platte travel agent gets prison after theft conviction

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP)

A former North Platte travel agent has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of stealing from at least 20 customers.

A judge sentenced 58-year-old Ella Mae Sculley on Monday to three to six years in prison following her conviction for theft by deception.

Sculley was arrested after investigators say several people complained that while she worked as a travel agent, Sculley took their money but didn't follow through with ticket purchases and other services.

Attorney Russ Jones apologized to Sculley's victims and said that after knee surgery, she fell behind on payments.