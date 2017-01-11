President-Elect Donald Trump's First Press Conference

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Donald Trump will hold his first press conference as President-Elect from Trump Tower in New York.

In addition to this morning's press conference, several of Trump's cabinet nominees will field questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they seek confirmation, and just days after the release of an unclassified U.S. intelligence report that alleges Russian cyber meddling in the 2016 election sought to benefit Trump's candidacy.

You can watch the press conference Live on Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln's Own ABC.

And online www.abcnews.go.com