Thousands of dollars worth of cameras stolen in burglary

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of cameras. Police say sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning someone broke into Paul Daniels Interiors near 70th and Pioneers and stole money. Police say the suspects then went into the next door Rockbrook Camera store, stole cash, and multiple cameras.

"They are still conducting inventory but at this time the loss is estimated at over $42,000 in products," said Ofc. Katie Flood with the Lincoln Police Department.

Rockbrook Camera is still doing inventory to find out exactly how much money was stolen. There are not any suspects at this time.