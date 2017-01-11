Police arrest two in I-80 drug bust - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police arrest two in I-80 drug bust

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says they pulled 33-year-old Manuel Morales and 30-year-old Wilfrido Estrada, both from Chicago, over on I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit yesterday morning. They say the two had marijuana and drug paraphernalia, in addition to tens of thousands of dollars bundled up in their vehicle.

