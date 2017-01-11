UPDATE: 2 people slain, 1 wounded in Omaha shootings - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 people slain, 1 wounded in Omaha shootings

UPDATE: 2 people slain, 1 wounded in Omaha shootings

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

UPDATE:

Police say a man and woman were fatally shot and another man was wounded in three Omaha shootings.

The woman was shot about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and found inside her house by officers who'd been sent to the area to check on gunshots. Police say the woman was pronounced dead later at a hospital. She's been identified as 27-year-old Darnesha Mitchell.        

The body of the slain man was found in a north Omaha street about 2:30 a.m. Police identified him as 28-year-old D'Angelo Branch.

Officers say the wounded man was hit by a shotgun blast and found in a parking lot of the Nebraska Furniture Mart around 4:40 a.m. He was identified as 37-year-old Jared Clawson.        

No arrests have been reported. It's unclear whether any of the shootings were related.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Police say a man and woman were fatally shot and another man was wounded in three Omaha shootings.

The woman was shot about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and found inside her house by officers who'd been sent to the area to check on gunshots. Police say the woman was pronounced dead later at a hospital. She's been identified as 27-year-old Darnesha Mitchell.        

The body of the slain man was found in a north Omaha street about 2:30 a.m. His name hasn't been released.

Officers say the wounded man was hit by a shotgun blast and found in a parking lot of the Nebraska Furniture Mart around 4:40 a.m. He was identified as 37-year-old Jared Clawson.        

No arrests have been reported. It's unclear whether any or all of the shootings were related.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.