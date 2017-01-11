NEB WRES: Huskers Host Badgers, Wolverines Over Weekend

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

#21 Wisconsin at #5 Nebraska

Friday, Jan. 13 • 7 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus

Pepsi Pack the House

#13 Michigan at #5 Nebraska

Sunday, Jan. 15 • 1:15 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Tumble N Rumble (Women’s Gym vs. Penn State)

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this weekend when No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 13 Michigan visit the Devaney Center. The Huskers host the Badgers on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) after two high school duals which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday night is also Pepsi Pack the House, which features $1 admission and $1 Pepsi products. The dual will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.

Sunday’s dual against the Wolverines starts at 1:15 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Sunday is also Tumble N Rumble, an event which features wrestling and women’s gymnastics on the same floor at the same time.

Last Time Out: The Huskers suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to No. 3 Penn State, 27-14, on Jan. 8.

Up Next: The Huskers hit the road next weekend to face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Minneapolis, Minn.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its eight dual opponents by a combined score of 236-70.

• Nebraska has won 60 of 80 individual matches in dual competition.

• All-American Eric Montoya (17-0) remains undefeated on the season entering the weekend.

• Tim Lambert (125), Colton McCrystal (141), Tyler Berger (157) and Collin Jensen (HWT) have each surpassed the 20-win plateau, and are tied for most wins among the starters.

• TJ Dudley (184) and Aaron Studebaker (197) are each one win away from their 20th of the season.

• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (5) this season.

• Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (8) this season.

• Colton McCrystal (141) and Aaron Studebaker (197) each lead all starters in major decisions (6) this season.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Individual Milestones to Watch

• TJ Dudley (100-27) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (100-42) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 67-25 at Nebraska.

• Aaron Studebaker (98-31) is two wins away from the 100th of his career.

• Tim Lambert (95-39) is five wins away from the 100th of his career.

Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule

• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)