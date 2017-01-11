NEB WRES: Huskers Host Badgers, Wolverines Over Weekend

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
#21 Wisconsin at #5 Nebraska
Friday, Jan. 13 • 7 p.m. (CT)
Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center
Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus
Pepsi Pack the House
#13 Michigan at #5 Nebraska
Sunday, Jan. 15 • 1:15 p.m. (CT)
Lincoln, Neb. • Devaney Center
TV: Big Ten Network
Tumble N Rumble (Women’s Gym vs. Penn State)
The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this weekend when No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 13 Michigan visit the Devaney Center. The Huskers host the Badgers on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) after two high school duals which will take place at 5 p.m. Friday night is also Pepsi Pack the House, which features $1 admission and $1 Pepsi products. The dual will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.
Sunday’s dual against the Wolverines starts at 1:15 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Sunday is also Tumble N Rumble, an event which features wrestling and women’s gymnastics on the same floor at the same time.
Last Time Out: The Huskers suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to No. 3 Penn State, 27-14, on Jan. 8.
Up Next: The Huskers hit the road next weekend to face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Minneapolis, Minn.
Back Points
• Nebraska has outscored its eight dual opponents by a combined score of 236-70.
• Nebraska has won 60 of 80 individual matches in dual competition.
• All-American Eric Montoya (17-0) remains undefeated on the season entering the weekend.
• Tim Lambert (125), Colton McCrystal (141), Tyler Berger (157) and Collin Jensen (HWT) have each surpassed the 20-win plateau, and are tied for most wins among the starters.
• TJ Dudley (184) and Aaron Studebaker (197) are each one win away from their 20th of the season.
• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (5) this season.
• Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (8) this season.
• Colton McCrystal (141) and Aaron Studebaker (197) each lead all starters in major decisions (6) this season.
Experienced Group Leading Huskers
• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)
• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)
• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)
Individual Milestones to Watch
• TJ Dudley (100-27) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.
• Eric Montoya (100-42) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 67-25 at Nebraska.
• Aaron Studebaker (98-31) is two wins away from the 100th of his career.
• Tim Lambert (95-39) is five wins away from the 100th of his career.
Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule
• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)
Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season
• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.
• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)
• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)
• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)
• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.
• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)
• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)
• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.