Council OKs $1.35M for chicken plant

FREMONT, Neb. (AP)

The Fremont City Council has approved $1.35 million in incentives to help Costco Wholesale plant its chicken processing operation in the eastern Nebraska community.

The council voted 7-0 Tuesday night for the incentives after spirited discussion by supporters and critics of the $275 million project.

Costco is working with Lincoln Premium Poultry to operate a plant that would employ up to 1,000 people. Opponents of the plant have filed a lawsuit, saying the facility would hurt air and water quality.

Costco plans to open the plant by March 2019.
 

