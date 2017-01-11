TADA Theatre welcomes an unauthorized musical inspired by TV's Golden Girls

Thank You For Being A Friend

The girls are all here in this wisecracking golden musical comedy complete with a wicker-filled Miami bungalow where the girls are content with their retirement. But when pop superstar Ricky Martin moves next door, his loud outdoor escapades shake-up their normal “affairs” and soon the quartet of cheesecake-loving retirees find themselves in an all-out comical brawl at the annual Shady Oaks Retirement Home Talent Show where singing, dancing and comedy ensues. Don’t miss this “live” episode making its Lincoln debut.

The TADA Theatre

February 2-19

