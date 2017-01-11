Tiny Nebraska town's massive beer sales again scrutinized - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tiny Nebraska town's massive beer sales again scrutinized

Tiny Nebraska town's massive beer sales again scrutinized

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A small Nebraska town again is caught in the crosshairs of a debate over alcohol sales and widespread alcoholism on a bordering South Dakota Native American reservation.
    County officials voted 3-0 Tuesday to recommend the state renew liquor licenses for four beer stores in Whiteclay. Those stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015 despite Whiteclay's dozen full-time residents.
    The decision is a setback from activists who've targeted the city for decades in hopes of stopping sales.
    Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe blame Whiteclay for problems on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.
    Whiteclay's history dates to 1882, when it was part a buffer zone created to protect the tribe from whiskey peddlers. President Theodore Roosevelt eliminated the zone in 1904.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    Crash shuts down 27th near L Street

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

    An accident shut down northbound and southbound lanes of 27th Street near the L Street intersection Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Local non-profit receives monumental gift

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

    Out of every city in the country, Lincoln was chosen to be the recipient of a national project.

    More >>

  • Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Cat dies in Lincoln house fire

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue tried to save a cat from a house fire on 11th Street just south of Superior Sunday night, but CPR attempts weren't successful. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.