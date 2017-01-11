Public hearings set for Nebraska agency budget proposals - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Public hearings set for Nebraska agency budget proposals

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lawmakers have scheduled public hearings on dozens of Nebraska agency budget proposals for the current fiscal year.
        The Appropriations Committee will convene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Capitol.
        Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the package to cover the next six months. Nebraska government would see a net budget cut of $151 million under the proposals, but funding for K-12 public education and the Department of Correctional Services would be preserved. Dozens of agencies would see a 4 percent across-the-board cut.
        Some programs, such as child welfare aid and Medicaid assistance, would see a combined $20 million funding increase to address problems identified by state agencies.

