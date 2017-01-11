Nebraska Rep. Bacon to serve on House Agriculture Committee - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Rep. Bacon to serve on House Agriculture Committee

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska has been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.
        The committee assignment announced Wednesday gives Nebraska a voice on major federal farm policies, including the farm bill. It's also noteworthy because, for the first time in decades, Nebraska will not have a representative on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
        Bacon says he's eager to serve on the committee as a member of the state's congressional delegation. Bacon grew up and worked on a family farm in Momence, Illinois, until he was 21 years old. He now represents the state's 2nd congressional district, encompassing the Omaha area.
        Nebraska has nearly 49,000 farms. Bacon says residents have spoken to him about opening markets overseas, lowering the costs of health insurance and loosening regulations.

