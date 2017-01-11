Little boy who suffered brain injury at birth gets special surprise

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

Sixteen-month-old Carter Brown can't walk - but, with a little help from Madonna Rehabilitation, he's going to be getting around a lot better.

Madonna's Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering rolled out a shiny, green Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler for Carter on Wednesday.

When Carter was born, there was a lack of oxygen going to his brain, which resulted in him having limited mobility in his lower body.

The battery-powered toy vehicle has been specially renovated and includes an adapted steering wheel with a big green accelerator button, a new seat and frame along with a remote control.

"The ability to sit in a battery-powered vehicle and press a button on the steering wheel to start up the engine and go as opposed to using pedals gives Carter the ability to become independent, be mobile and to learn cause and effect," said Chase Pfeifer, Ph.D., assistant research director for the Rehabilitation Engineering Center.

Carter’s parents, Chris and Katy Brown, of Topeka, Kansas, made the special trip to Madonna’s Lincoln Campus to watch Carter ride around in the Jeep for the first time.

The project is inspired by the national Go Baby Go project which started at the University of Delaware and is designed to get children with mobility-limiting conditions to move on their own.

Carter’s parents bought the jeep and brought the idea to the Institute, but Pfeifer says the Institute went well beyond just adding a button. They incorporated custom electronics to allow for the vehicle to be controlled remotely and used the Institute’s 3D Printer to make modifications for around $120.

His parents say seeing their son on the move for the first was a healing moment.

"Sitting, crawling, walking – stuff that hasn't happened yet," said Chris Brown.

"So, you're happy when he takes a bite of applesauce, or has his hand open to hold your hand or something like that. I mean, even today, I think we saw him pushing the button to go. I mean, six to eight months ago he wouldn't have come even close to doing something like that."