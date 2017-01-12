Ricketts agenda includes income tax cuts, agency mergers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts agenda includes income tax cuts, agency mergers

Ricketts agenda includes income tax cuts, agency mergers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling on lawmakers to pass a property tax overhaul, merge state agencies and approve incremental income tax cuts that would begin in 2019.

The Republican governor also used his third annual State of the State address to call for lighter job-licensing regulations in a variety of professions.

The plan would lower the state's top income tax bracket in increments anytime state revenue grows by more than 3.5 percent. It also would change the way property taxes are calculated, using a landowner's potential income rather than a land parcel's market value.

Ricketts' speech came in the midst of a projected $900 million budget shortfall. His plan calls for budget cuts at the University of Nebraska and state agencies, but increases funding for K-12 public schools.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Supporters were ardent at City Council Monday

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.